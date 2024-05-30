Legal Problems Threaten Jade Cline's Wedding to Sean Austin | The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 1 RECAP

Will Jade Cline and Sean Austin get the wedding of their dreams? Or will Jade's mom's legal problems derail the special day? Amber Portwood finds a love connection at the wedding, while Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis find themselves at odds over wanting another baby. Ashley Jones considers divorce after learning Bar is cheating on her. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premiere drama.