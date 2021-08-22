Why Eminem Was 'Canceled' on TikTok

Rapper Eminem built his career on the shock value of his incendiary lyrics, so some find it funny that critics on TikTok are "trying to cancel Eminem." The rapper has employed bigotry, threats of violence and personal attacks for decades now, including graphic descriptions of highly personal criminal fantasies. To some, that almost insulates him, in a way, from today's common form of unironic social media scrutiny.

Eminem has been "canceled" often throughout his career, depending on how you define the term. He has faced criticism from parents, politicians and advocacy groups, and been blamed for the violent actions of his fans over the years. In general, this has never affected his popularity or his bottom line in the long term, and it has led some fans to feel that he is virtually invincible. Many are treating this new round of "cancellation" as a generational thing, pinning it on TikTok and "Gen Z" in particular.

I wanna cancel eminem out of spite now pic.twitter.com/IehdeXCvH5 — bisexual tanjiro (@chairn0izes) March 2, 2021

Eminem has made waves since his very earliest musical releases, which took a shock-jock approach to gain attention. In 1997 his first major studio album, The Slim Shady LP, featured the song "'97 Bonnie and Clyde," where he narrated his fantasy of murdering his wife and having his toddler-aged daughter help him hide her corpse. The follow-up, 2000's The Marshall Mathers LP, featured "Kim," an even more violent fantasy about murdering his wife in real-time.

The controversies are by no means restricted to his earlier work, either. Even in his most recent releases, domestic violence remains a constant theme in Eminem's lyrics, and homophobic and ableist slurs persist as well.

Some of Eminem's defenders tried to frame these controversies in the past tense, but many others simply said that controversy was a part of his brand, and could not be taken too seriously. Throughout all these online discussions it was hard to judge who was serious and who being ironic. Scroll down to see the latest debates about Eminem's lyrics for yourself.