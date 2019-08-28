VMAs 2019: Coco Austin Steps out in Sheer Dress With ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Husband Ice-T

Coco Austin didn’t shy away from showing off her famous curves as she and husband Ice-T stepped out Monday night at Missy Elliott’s MTV Video Music Awards after party on the night the legendary artist was honored for a lifetime achievement award. Rocking a completely sheer dress with dreamy jewelling to keep it PG-13, Austin looked every bit the vixen while posing for photos with her rapper husband, who sported a black and gold patterned bomber jacket and brimmed hat.

It was date night for the couple away from 3-year-old daughter Chanel, but Austin told InTouch Weekly in a recent interview she’s not looking to get back into the spotlight with reality TV anytime soon after Ice Loves Coco.

“I think we’re we have enough attention, our way, and that was just one thing off the list that we did,” she said. “The problem with reality is entertaining people with your life is a slippery slope,” the Law and Order: SVU star added.

The two did make a public appearance on such a special night for Elliott, however, who was presented with the Video Vanguard Award after a thrilling medley of “Throw It Back,” “The Rain,” “Get Your Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control,” featuring original dancer Alyson Stoner.

“She changed the music video art form completely with her style, humor and unforgettable creativity,” Cardi B said while presenting her award. “From the minute she stared into that fish eye lens in her video for ‘The Rain,’ the world knew she was a force to be reckoned with.”

In her emotional speech, Elliott thanked her dancers, “I want to dedicate the award to the dance community all around the world. Because when y’all get on a stage with these artists, y’all are not just props. Y’all are the icing on the cake, y’all are the beat to the heart.”

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac