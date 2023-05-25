Tina Turner's Cause of Death: Legend's Rep Speaks Out

Tina Turner, the legendary rock 'n' roll singer whose incredible voice powered countless hits for decades, died from natural causes, her representative told The Daily Mail on Thursday, the day after her death was announced. A specific cause of death has not been announced, although she was open about suffering from kidney disease due to decades of untreated high blood pressure. She also battled intestinal cancer in 2016. Previously, Turner's publicist said she passed away peacefully after a long illness.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," her representative told The Guardian Wednesday. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Turner began her career in the late 1950s as a member of her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm. The two performed as Ike & Tina Turner into the 1970s, before their divorce in 1978. In the 1980s, she pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in entertainment history with a string of solo hits throughout the decade. Turner's life was the subject of a jukebox musical and the 2021 documentary Tina. She also wrote three memoirs.

Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach in 1986, and they finally married in July 2013. She moved to Switzerland in 1994 and became a Swiss citizen in 2013. In her 2018 memoir My Love Story, Turner revealed that Bach donated one of his kidneys to her as her own continued deteriorating. By 2016, they were at "20 percent and plunging rapidly." Bach's offer "shocked" Turner, who was "overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer."

Three weeks after her wedding to Bach, the "Proud Mary" singer suffered a stroke and needed to learn to walk again. Turner told Oprah Winfrey in 2018 she experienced chest pains on the day of her wedding. "I have an old chest pain that actually I first felt in my 40s. It never left me. I have checked now, even still, all kinds of MRIs and X-Rays," she said at the time. "They can't find a thing but they end up thinking that it was something when you swallow, sometimes it spasms."

In My Love Story, Turner also noted her "medical adventure is far from over," although she felt "no pain" from intestinal cancer. "I had no pain but my body was reacting from cancer in the colon, from the kidney failure," she wrote. "It sounds like it continues and goes on and it does. All of that was happening to the body but there was no pain, so I felt like what is it to the doctors. They were like we don't know."

Turner had two children, Raymond Craig, with Raymond Hill; and Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner, with Ike. Raymond died of suicide in July 2018. Ronnie died after a battle with colon cancer in December 2022.