Tina Turner Dead at 83

Music icon Tina Turner has died. She was 83. Sky News reports that a spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news, saying, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

On Turner's official Facebook page, a separate statement has been shared, further confirming the sad news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement reads. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

#Breaking Singer Tina Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her publicist told the PA news agency pic.twitter.com/hr2jvSgyZE — PA Media (@PA) May 24, 2023

Turner was a beloved rock and soul singer who captivated the world with songs like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Private Dancer." She was born in Tennessee in 1939 but later moved to Europe in the '90s. In 2013, she filed for citizenship in Switzerland, where she lived with her husband Erwin Bach. The couple first met in the late '80s and dated for decades before saying their I Do's in 2013.

The music legend began her career with ex-husband Ike, but their notoriously tumultuous relationship ended after years of abuse at Ike's hands. The pair first met in the late '50s and eventually began a love affair. They were together until the late '70s when Turner left Ike and set out on a successful solo career. Their story was the basis of an Academy Award-nominated film — What's Love Got to Do with It — which starred Angela Bassett as Turner and Laurence Fishburne as Ike.

The news of Turner's death has sparked many tributes online, with rock star Bryan Adams tweeting out a photo of him and Turner together. "RIP [Tina Turner.] My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family," he captioned the post. "I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's Only Love and that's all."