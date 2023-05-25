Tina Turner Revealed Regrets About Her Kidney Health 2 Months Before Her Death

Tina Turner's death came as a shock to many fans around the world, even though she was said to have been battling illness for some time. Notably, just two months before she passed, the singer revealed some regrets about her kidney health. ET noted that on March 9, Turner took to Instagram to share a post about her health struggles regarding high blood pressure and how it impacts the kidneys.

"Today is International World Kidney Day," Turner wrote. "Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that's why I'm telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not [realizing] that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.

She added, "I am therefore delighted to be able to support a new international campaign for kidney health. You can read the whole story of my disease on the website www.showyourkidneyslove.com. Here you can find out how your kidneys work, what the risk factors are and how you can keep these important organs healthy. Let's show our kidneys some love!"

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Turner had died, with a statement on her official Facebook page later confirming the news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

In a separate statement to Sky News, a spokesperson for the singer added, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Turner was a beloved rock and soul singer who captivated the world with songs like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Private Dancer." She was born in Tennessee in 1939 but later moved to Europe in the '90s. In 2013, she filed for citizenship in Switzerland, where she lived with her husband Erwin Bach. The couple first met in the late '80s and dated for decades before saying their I Do's in 2013.