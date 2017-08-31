Taylor Swift Teases Vengeful New Music Video

Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” late Thursday night, and the accompanying music video looks just as moody as the song itself.

Friday morning, Swift announced on Twitter that the full video will premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, sharing the news along with a teaser clip of the video.

The clip shows a diamond-bedecked swift holding a necklace between her teeth, sitting in a satin swing and standing intimidatingly with a group of dancers. The track itself finds Swift clearly bent on revenge, so it’s safe to say something big will go down in the official video.

The song’s release follows days of anticipation after Swift suddenly wiped all of her social media accounts, resurfacing only to post three videos of a snake slithering before announcing her new album, Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @taylornationSG, Instagram / @taylorswift