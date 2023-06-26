Taylor Swift Appears To Hit Herself in Head With Golf Club on Eras Tour

Putting on a sold-out tour is no easy feat, and Taylor Swift has the cuts and bruises to prove it. During her Saturday, June 24 performance at Minneapolis' Bank Stadium, the "Lavender Haze" singer seemingly hit her head with a golf club.

The incident occurred during the 1989 section of Swift's three-hour setlist. As Swift sang her hit single "Blank Space," video shared to social media by concertgoers to showed the singer swinging a purple-lighted golf club around. At one moment, the club hit Swift directly on the top of the head, though the singer didn't seem fazed and continued the song, but fans online had plenty to say. Replying to one of the videos, one fan wrote, "ik it would happen eventually," with somebody else tweeting, "her not even flinching." Some even speculated that the hit was intentional, with one person writing, "It hit her head right when she said 'insane; are we sure this wasn't part of the act??"

🏟️| Taylor hit herself with the golf club on the head during "Blank Space"😄pic.twitter.com/CtKu8Vke5H — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2023

Swift hasn't commented on the incident at this time, so it remains unclear if it was all part of the performance or truly an accident. Swift has, however, been injured on her The Eras Tour. Back in April, the singer was seen sporting a bandage on her hand after she tripped on her dress backstage and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm." Addressing the incident on social media, Swift quipped that "it was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

Swift's sold-out North American leg Eras Tour sees the singer take the stage for a three-hour-long performance that covers each era, or album, of her career. The set list includes hits like "Cruel Summer," "You Belong With Me," "Love Story," "willow," "Don't Blame Me," "22," "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," "invisible string," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," and more. Swift also performs two surprise songs at each show. During Saturday's concert, one of those songs was "Dear John," a track from her 2010 album Speak Now. Before singing the track, Swift asked for "kindness," telling fans that she is "33 years old, I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote."

Swift is set to release her next album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on July 7. The album is a rerecording of her 2010 album and will feature six songs from the vault. The singer has already released rerecordings of Fearless and RED.