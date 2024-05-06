Halle Bailey's Rep Address DDG Breakup Rumors

Despite Halle Bailey and her baby daddy DDG seemingly no longer following one another on social media and clearing their Instagram accounts of one another, her publicist says breakup rumors are false. "This is fake news. Not true at all," the rep told Radar Online. Fans noticed the social media clues as far as the unfollowing and scrubbing of photos. Simultaneously, Bailey opened up about first-time motherhood woes.

In a Snapchat video, she told fans that she's been struggling with postpartum depression. Her son was born in November 2023. "I have severe, severe postpartum," she revealed on her Snapchat story, as reported by BOSSIP. "I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."

Of the major change, she added: "I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror. I just feel like I'm in a whole new body, and I don't know who I am." Bailey says it's not an issue discussed enough. "And I do think there's a little bit of a stigma when you hear about people talking about postpartum," she said. "Now going through it, I feel like it feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown."

She also took time to give kudos to DDG for being a good father. "I couldn't have asked for a better person to have a baby with," she said. "You all know that Halo has the most amazing daddy in the world. Moo Moo is just the perfect dad to him. He loves him so much. He's so present."