Taylor Swift's Setlist for Eras Tour Revealed During Arizona Concert

After years of waiting — and a very public Ticketmaster controversy — Taylor Swift fans finally got the chance to see the singer-songwriter live in concert once again. The 33-year-old pop star took the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday day to unveil her setup and setlist for The Eras Tour. The tour was set to celebrate Swift's entire career and discography, and based on the setlist, she does just that.

As compiled by users of setlist.fm and verified by news outlets like Variety, Swift plays 44 songs. This includes selections from all her albums, including her latest, Midnights. She noted that one song each night of the tour will be a surprise choice unique to that show. For the Friday show, she included "mirrorball," a cut from her 2020 album Folklore. See the full setlist below.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist:

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" "Cruel Summer" "The Man" "You Need to Calm Down" "Lover" "The Archer" "Fearless "You Belong With Me" "Love Story" "'tis the damn season" "willow" "marjorie" "champagne problems" "tolerate it" "…Ready for It?" "Delicate" "Don't Blame Me" "Look What You Made Me Do" "Enchanted" "22" "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" "I Knew You Were Trouble" "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" "invisible string" "betty" "the last great american dynasty" "august" "illicit affairs" "my tears ricochet" "cardigan" "Style" "Blank Space" "Shake It Off" "Wildest Dreams" "Bad Blood" "mirrorball" (acoustic) "Tim McGraw" (acoustic) "Lavender Haze" "Anti-Hero" "Midnight Rain" "Vigilante Shit" "Bejeweled" "Mastermind" "Karma"



The U.S. leg of Swift's Eras Tour extends through August, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta and Detroit, among other cities. All the tour stops are sold out, with tickets hitting resale markets for incredibly high prices.