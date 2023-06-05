Taylor Swift Says Her 'Brain Just Broke' During Sweet Concert Moment With Fan

Even Taylor Swift isn't immune to the cuteness of kids. During a recent stop on her ongoing sold-out The Eras Tour, the "Lavender Haze" singer had a heartwarming moment with a young fan that left Swift quipping that her "brain just broke."

The sweet interaction occurred during the 33-year-old singer's Saturday show at Soldier Field in Chicago. Throughout her tour, Swift has made a point of gifting a young fan with the hat she wears during her performance of "22." Saturday's fan nearly got an extra special gift when the child was escorted to the front of the stage on the catwalk end. After Swift crouched down and handed the girl the hat, she seemingly got lost in the moment, with video from the evening showing the singer gesturing for the fan to join her on stage. Swift, however, ultimately backtracked on the thought and could be seen stopping herself as she rejoined the Eras dancers in the "22" kickline.

🎥: Watching Taylor process that she can’t bring the little girl on stage is the funniest thing to me, haha. 😂 #ChicagoTSTheErasTour #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FLvp53Nlib — Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Updates (@haylorflorals) June 4, 2023

Before moving onto her next song, the 10-minute "All Too Well," Swift addressed the fan interaction, telling the crowd that she "just had this inclination. She's so cute that I wanted to like, I was just like 'I'm just gonna bring her on the stage, I'm just gonna hug her and put her on the stage.'" Swift, however, admitted that she didn't initially have safety in mind, adding, "And then I remembered we don't have a safe way to get her off the stage."

"My brain went completely blank. I was just like, 'You're so sweet and cute, come up on the stage.' She was confused. I was confused. So if anybody else was confused, that was because that child was so adorable that I tried to make her a part of the show. I had no control over it," she continued before singing some praise for the entire audience. "You're all so cute. I feel that way about a lot of you during the show. We make eye contact and you guys are like performing, passionately. There's a lot of really passionate performances happening in the audience of the show. Have you noticed that too? You look around you, you wanna be best friends with everyone. Yeah, that happens to me too."

Swift's The Eras Tour, covering her full discography of music, kicked off in March, with the U.S. leg set to conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. Over the weekend, Swift also announced the first round of international tour dates, with the singer set to play three dates in Mexico's Foro Sol stadium starting Aug. 24, with additional shows in Argentina and Brazil. The Latin American dates will see support for pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.