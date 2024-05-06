Nick Jonas Falls Ill, Multiple Jonas Brothers Concerts Canceled

Fans of the Jonas Brothers are sad about recent news that some concerts have been canceled. Nick took to Instagram to announce that he's fallen sick, and under doctors orders, touring must take a back seat. "I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time," he wrote in part. "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22 Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!" he added.

In the video, Nick explained that his condition has gotten "progressively worse" and he's experienced a fever, body aches, and a sore throat before the official diagnosis. "Got to the decision this morning that it's not gotten any better and... I'm not going to be able to get out on stage tonight and play these shows down in Mexico City and Monterrey," he said. "I just need to recover and beat this thing. I'm so sorry, I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us and a lot of you have traveled out to be at that show and — I just wanted to say I'm just heartbroken over this."

According to Health Direct, Influenza A is a type of virus that causes influenza (the flu), a highly contagious respiratory illness. The flu can also be caused by influenza B and, rarely, influenza C. Influenza A infection is more serious than the common cold. It can cause major outbreaks and severe disease. The CDC notes that Influenza A(H3N2) viruses change genetically and antigenically, and have formed many separate, genetically different clades in recent years that continue to co-circulate.