Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Lay Off' in Defense of John Mayer

Taylor Swift has one request from Swifties before the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). As the singer took the stage at Minneapolis' Bank Stadium on Saturday as part of her ongoing The Eras Tour, Swift asked her fans to practice "kindness," the singer explaining that she is not re-recording her albums to be defended "on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about." Swift made the request before performing one of the surprise songs of the night, "Dear John," a track that is rumored to be about Jon Mayer, whom she was romantically linked to in 2009.



"I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" Swift said. So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

The singer went on to note that she is "33 years old, I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote." While neither Swift nor Mayer have confirmed their relationship, the two are believed to have dated have dated around 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32. Swift told her fans, "So what I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."



In the track "Dear John," Swift Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should've known. And you'll add my name to your long list of traitors who don't understand, and I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said: 'Run as fast as you can.'" Meanwhile, Mayer's 2013 song "Paper Doll" is widely believed to be in response to "Dear John."



Swift announced back in May while on stage in Nashville that her 2010 album Speak Now will be her next re-recorded album. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is set to release on July 7 and will feature six previously unreleased songs from the vault – "Castles Crumbling" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams, "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy, "When Emma Falls In Love," "I Can See You," "Foolish One," and "Timeless."