Morgan Wallen Arrest: The Singer's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Morgan Wallen has been one of country music's biggest rising stars over the past several years. To date, he has three fan-favorite full-length records and a handful of hit tours under his belt. However, for all his concert ticket sales and album revenue, he has certainly not been without his fair share of scandals along the way. The singer was born in 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee. He developed an affinity for performing as a kid, eventually auditioning for The Voice in his early 20s. Wallen was eventually eliminated during the playoff episodes but continued on with his career. He released his first album, If I Know Me, in 2018, which featured the hit single "Whiskey Glasses." The tune earned Wallen a number of award nominations, including a few wins, and was a big catalyst for his popularity. In 2021, he dropped Dangerous: The Double Album — his most successful project to date — and in 2023 he put out its follow-up: One Thing at a Time. Wallen's career has not been without controversy, though, as he's found himself in a number of undesirable situations in his time at the top. Scroll down to read more.

May 2020 Arrest Wallen's first major controversy came just a couple of years into his career. In May 2020, he was kicked out of Kid Rock's bar in downtown Nashville due to bad behavior. Once outside, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The singer later took to Twitter to apologize to his fans for the charges, per Taste of Country. The post appears to have since been deleted.

'SNL' Covid Cancellation Five months after his arrest, Wallen was set to make his Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest, in October 2020. However, ahead of the episode, Wallen posted a video on Instagram stating that producers canceled his appearance due to evidence that he broke the show's Covid-19 safety protocols. Jack White was announced as his replacement. "I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play," Wallen said in a video message at the time. "I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this." He apologized to SNL, as well as his fans and his team, "for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down." That post, too, appears to have since been deleted, per NPR. Wallen was later rescheduled for the Dec. 5 episode, finally making his debut.

Racial Slur Controversy Certainly, Wallen's biggest controversy to date would be his 2021 racial slur incident. The singer was caught on camera using a racial slur after a night out with friends, which sparked significant backlash. While the controversy did not hurt his album sales, it did lead to him facing consequences from his record label, as well as being disinvited from a number of awards shows. After leaving the spotlight for a few weeks, Wallen issued a public message on social media, thanking his fans for their support and offering an update on himself. "I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," he offered, in part. "I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

Racial Slur Controversy - Fallout In the wake of his apology, Wallen reportedly donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition. He also sat down for a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, wherein he stated that the night he was recorded using the slur he had been "around some of his friends, and they say dumb stuff together." He added that "he was wrong" to use the offensive language. Eventually, Wallen's music returned to the radio, in August 2021, after having been pulled from the airwaves since the footage of his incident had gone public. He was also nominated for some awards that he was not eligible to accept, due to being temporarily banned from the awards shows. Ultimately, he did not win any of the categories.

Opry Return Backlash In January 2022, nearly a year after the footage of Wallen using a racial slur was first reported, he made his return to the Grand Ole Opry. The singer joined fellow country star Ernest on stage to perform the song "Flower Shops." The Tennessean noted that the surprise collaboration sparked "fierce backlash" from many who were upset that the Opry allowed Wallen to take the stage after the venue had previously posted an Instagram message decrying racism.

Concert Cancellations (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images) Following his Opry controversy, Wallen seemed to remain low-key for nearly a year — aside from some personal matters — but he eventually reemerged with a new album, One Thing at a Time, and new tour dates. The joy was short-lived, however. Wallen ran into a major backlash from his fans when, on April 23, he called off an Oxford, Mississippi concert right before he was set to perform. A message went up on the screens telling fans that he was unable to perform and that they would be receiving refunds. This sparked a lot of heated comments online, with many country music fans heavily criticizing the way Wallen handled the situation. Compounding the issue, it was later alleged that Wallen was too drunk to perform. His record label refuted the allegations, as did the venue where the concert was to be held. In May, Wallen revealed that he would have to cancel six weeks of touring, following some "bad news" from his doctors. Taking to social media, he shared a video message with his fans, revealing that he'd been suffering from some vocal issues that had persisted. He stated that he'd been urged to stop touring and rest his voice, but that he planned to reschedule the shows he missed.