Metal Drummer Injured in Serious Car Accident: Latest on Matthew Paulazzo's Condition

The Zenith Passage live drummer Matthew Paulazzo is recovering after suffering numerous injuries in a fatal head-on collision. Paulazzo was hospitalized with several broken bones and internal bleeding following the wrong-way crash, forcing him to sit out the band's Chaos & Carnage tour, the drummer taking a moment to reflect on the terrifying incident, which the other driver sadly did not survive, in a social media post nearly two months later.

"Schtuff happens sometimes," Paulazzo wrote in a social media post alongside a gallery of images, which can be viewed here. Several photos showed the extensive damage to his vehicle, with other images showing the drummer in the hospital amid his recovery. Paulazzo said he was "so grateful to all my friends and family who have reached out the past 7 weeks" and "overwhelmed by the love...what a lovely dilemma to have. :) My love to all of you."

While Paulazzo didn't share many details of the collision, he indicated that it was a wrong-way crash, writing that he was "hit head in by a fella on the wrong side of the road with no headlights on the highway...sadly he did not survive. I hope above all he has found peace." He said he was "lucky to scoot away with a broken wrist, ankle, and pelvis with some minor internal bleeding... Getting back in my feet with lots to get done. See yall soon!"

As he continues to focus on his recovery, Paulazzo has been forced to sit out the Chaos & Carnage tour, which The Zenith Passage is headlining with Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex, as well as Rivers of Nihil, Humanity's Last Breath, Vitriol, and Face Yourself. The tour kicked off at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona on April 30, with The Zenith Passage announcing prior to that first show that drummer Max Sepulveda would be filling in for Paulazzo.

"Our good buddy Matthew Paulazzo was involved in a pretty horrific car accident which, unfortunately, is hindering him from playing with us on Chaos & Carnage. Thankfully Matt will be making a full recovery and we're just grateful for his health and ability to bounce back and get on the kit soon," the group said. "With that being said, we'd like to introduce you to Max Sepulveda who's stepping up to play for The Zenith Passage on C&C and has been busting his ass getting everything to [100 percent]. Here's Max absolutely ripping Divinertia II. Real stoked to get out there with Max and shred!! See you all soon!"

Paulazzo hasn't shared further updates at this time, but he has been showered in well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Commenting on his post, one person wrote, "can't even imagine how scary that must have been. Glad you're still with us. Big hugs to you dude," with somebody else writing, "so glad you're on the mend. Here's to a kind healing process and a full recovery- much love, my friend!"