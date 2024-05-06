Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled Just Hours Before Its Start

Less than 15 hours before the Lovers & Friends festival was scheduled to begin, organizers shared a message announcing day one of the event was unfortunately called off due to weather warnings from the National Weather Service. "The National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph," organizers wrote and shared on social media. "Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow's Lovers & Friends Festival."

They added, "This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We've worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are."

Several celebrities, including Usher, Brandy, and Kelly Rowland, announced their regrets. "Mannn… I'm just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today," Usher wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone's protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason."

Brandy, who is celebrating the 30th-anniversary release of her debut album, shared on Instagram, writing in part, "It's 10:05 and I should be stepping on the stage to perform for you all but sadly due to weather, the festival was canceled. I know many of you came from far and are so disappointed to hear the news just as I did last night; I worked really hard this past month, it was a lot of pressure but I was ready to give you a great show!"

Rowland shared behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos, captioning the post on IG, "Can't Lie, I am so gutted that "Lovers & Friends is canceled. Apologies to all who came early."