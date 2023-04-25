Taylor Swift Injured in the Midst of Massive Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift learned the hard way that embarking on a massive sold-out stadium tour can be "Treacherous." After fans attending night two of three-night string of shows at Houston's NRG Stadium as part of her ongoing The Eras Tour noticed Swift bleeding "Red" onstage, Swift took to social media Monday to assure fans that it wasn't "Death By a Thousand Cuts," the singer opening up about her gnarly hand injury and promising that she is on the road to recovery.

Taking to social media Monday to share her excitement about the "3 insane shows" she played, Swift confirmed the hand injury, writing, "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely." According to the "Bejeweled" singer, she "tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm." Swift concluded, "it was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

Concern surrounding Swift's wellbeing struck immediately after Swifties attending the Saturday night show noticed what appeared to be an injury to the singer's hand midway through the concert. According to one social media user, Swift "cut right below her palm sometime in the change btwn 'Tolerate It' -> RFI ('...Ready for It). Her wrist is fine (at) the end of 'Tolerate It' and by the time she walks down the stage for RFI you see the blood near her palm." That fan said the wound continued "bleeding through the rest of Rep," the Reputation segment of the show, and Swift's team "put a Bandaid on it when she changes into 'Enchanted' dress but you can see it not sticking well... The Bandaid really starts falling of during red and you can see her start to hold the flapping bit down with her fingers by the end lol... During 'Folklore' quickchange they seem to wrap it with something to make it stick but then at some point during 'Folklore' the TOP of her hand starts bleeding." That user said that by the time Swift returned to the stage for the 1989 segment, "there's a proper Bandaid on both the top and bottom of her wrist."



Swift did not let the injury slow her down. Despite the injury, the singer not only finished the show, but went on to perform her third show in Houston. During the Houston run of concerts, the Grammy winner performed "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale," "Begin Again" and "Cold as You" for the set's surprise songs throughout the run. Swift's next stop on her The Eras Tour is in Atlanta, Georgia, where she will perform at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, April 30.