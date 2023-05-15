'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Will Feature One of Taylor Swift's Most Controversial Songs

Taylor Swift is having a massive year, which is about to be marked by her latest re-recording of her masters! As she took the stage at her Nashville show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 5, one of the latest stops on her The Eras Tour, Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will drop on July 7, sparking plenty of chatter online, including plenty of buzz about one song in particular: "Better Than Revenge."

Marked as the 10th song on the album, "Better Than Revenge" has long been considered Swift's most controversial song. The electric guitar-driven pop punk song strips away the whimsical fantasy of love of Swift's other songs, instead offering a more harsh perspective and essentially acting as a plea for vengeance against a romantic rival. With an infamous chorus that sees Swift sing, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think, she's an actress/She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," "Better Than Revenge" immediately proved controversial upon its release in 2010, with Swift being accused of slut-shaming and of being anti-feminist.

Swift has previously addressed the controversy surrounding the song, telling The Guardian in 2014, "I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave." However, it remains unclear if Swift will further address the controversy surrounding "Better Than Revenge" upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) or if she will change the lyrics in some way, similar to when the lyrics to "Picture to Burn," from her debut album, were changed to remove the word "gay," which was used in a negative context in the original song.

Announcing the upcoming re-release, the singer did note that "the songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it."