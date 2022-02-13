Snoop Dogg Sexual Assault Allegations Draw Response From His Rep Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg denied a woman’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in 2013, the rapper’s representative said Friday, shortly after the woman filed a lawsuit against him. The claims are “simply meritless,” his representative said, accusing the woman of attempting a “shakedown” before Snoop Dogg performs at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Snoop Dogg will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar during halftime at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson told Reuters he never worked with the woman and said he “has never had any sexual encounter.” The representative called the allegations “simply meritless,” adding, “They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.”

“What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful,” Snoop Dogg’s representative continued. “This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”

Snoop appeared to have referenced the situation himself on Wednesday with an Instagram post. “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up,” he wrote. “And. keep ya circle small.”

In the lawsuit, filed on Feb. 9, a woman identified as Jane Doe accused Soop Dogg of entering a bathroom she was using and forcing her to perform oral sex in 2013. She also claimed he masturbated in front of her. The woman claims she is a dancer, model, host, and actress who worked with Snoop. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California.

The woman claims the alleged assault happened when Snoop was filming the series Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. While in the studio, the woman claims she felt ill and went to a bathroom. She claims Snoop followed her in, and that is when the alleged assault happened, reports PEOPLE. The lawsuit alleged Snoop’s “actions were sexually predatorial” and Doe was afraid for her career. Doe also accused Don Juan, Snoop’s longtime friend, of similar actions. The woman has “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments” since the alleged assaults.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg,” the complaint reads. “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.” The woman is suing Snoop for alleged violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault. She is also asking for a jury trial.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.