Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg is being sued for sexual assault and battery by a woman who claims the rapper forced her to perform oral sex in 2013. The rapper is set to perform at the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show Sunday and has yet to publicly address the lawsuit. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE after the complaint was filed Thursday in California, a woman identified as Jane Doe sued Snoop and his longtime friend Bishop Don Juan.

Doe, described as a professional dancer, host, model, actress, and spokesmodel in the lawsuit, says in the complaint that she worked as a stage dancer for Snoop and Don Juan in exchange for gifts. In May 2013, Doe alleges she and her friend went to Snoop’s performance at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California, running into Don Juan in the VIP area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Don Juan allegedly invited Doe and her friend to Snoop’s studio, where they stayed until around midnight, according to the lawsuit. The woman then claimed Don Juan told her he could take her home or back to his place, and she asked to be taken home. Falling asleep in the car, the woman said she woke up as the car pulled into Don Juan’s home as well, where she was “exhausted” and went back to sleep. Doe then alleges she woke up to Don Juan forcing her to perform oral sex before he rolled over.

Also in the complaint, she alleges Don Juan later brought her to the studio where Snoop was taping Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. Feeling sick, Doe said she went to the bathroom, where she claims the rapper came in and forced her to perform oral sex on him, which she did in fear of her life, as per the lawsuit.

In the complaint, Snoop’s actions are called “sexually predatorial,” saying that Doe “found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased [Snoop]. [She] felt pressured … due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

Since the incident, Doe has “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments,” as a result of what happened, and the lawsuit claims she has since lost income, bonuses, compensation, and other employment benefits.

Doe was originally granted a Right to Sue in December, and she and the defendants chose to settle the issue in private mediation on Feb. 8 and 9. The lawsuit claims the mediation session was “unsuccessful,” pointing to a post Snoop made shortly after the meeting referencing a “gold digger” alongside emojis of a police officer, money and judge. Doe has demanded a jury trial in the complaint.