Snoop Dogg Gives Update on His Feud With Eminem Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are putting the past behind them as they prepare to take the stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year. Once embroiled in a bitter feud sparked by Snoop’s comments that he didn’t think Eminem was “one of the top 10 rappers ever,” the two rappers have now made amends, with Snoop recently revealing that he apologized his fellow musician.

The “Gin N Juice” rapper provided an updated on his heated feud with Eminem during a Wednesday appearance on radio show The Breakfast Club, where he revealed that all is once again good between him and Slim Shady. Snoop said the two were able to move on and are now “family” after Snoop offered Eminem an apology. Snoop said he “felt like I was out of pocket,” and so he “apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

The feud between the two rappers began back in July 2020 when Snoop said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he would not put Eminem in the top 10 rappers of all-time. The comment sparked a heated response from Eminem, who offered up a heated diss at Snoop in his Music to be Murdered By bonus track “Zeus,” in which he rapped, “I’m used to people knocking me/ But just not in my camp… Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me.” Snoop seemingly responded to the diss track by sharing a quote to social media reading, “People who can’t communicate think everything is an argument.” Now, Snoop considers the Detroit rapper “family,” and said they were able to move past the feud after having a “long conversation.”

“Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him,” he said. “We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other.”

The two appear to have buried the hatchet just in time for their upcoming 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. When they take the stage at SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, Snoop and Eminem will be joined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Speaking of the halftime show during his The Breakfast Club appearance, Snoop said, “Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon. But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is… He really wanted to get people what they want.”