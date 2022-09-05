Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."

Sharing the news with fans, the band said they were "devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour," explaining that the postponement "is due to unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control." Placebo said they "are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US and Canadian fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you." At this time, the status of the tour remains in limbo, though Molko and Olsdal promised, "We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon" and encouraged fans to "please hang onto your tickets which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Thank you."

The group's tour had already been off to a rough start, with Placebo having been forced to cancel several European tour dates. In July, a COVID-19 outbreak among members of the band and crew prompted the cancellation of scheduled performances at Bucharest, Romexpo in Romania, and at Skopke in Macedonia. At the time, the band said they were "frustrated and disappointed to not be able to perform these shows which are important to us – as we know they are to you." Later that month, Placebo again canceled a stop on their European tour due to an "illness within the band and subsequent doctors advice."

Despite those summer hiccups, Placebo carried on with their other planned tour dates. They were set to begin the North American leg of their tour on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Vancouver, British Columbia's Commodore Ballroom. The tour was then set to bring the band to Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with further stops in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; Mexico City, Mexico; and Austin, Texas before concluding on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Brooklyn, New York's Brooklyn Steel. At this time, rescheduled dates for the postponed shows have not been announced.