Classic Rock Legend Postpones Rest of His Tour Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jesse Colin Young has been forced to postpone the remainder of his current U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter and former Youngbloods frontman's diagnosis was announced via his official Facebook page on July 22, informing fans that the remaining three shows of his Highway Troubadour Tour would be postponed until further notice. According to the post, Young was experiencing "mild" symptoms and "doing well," with hopes to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible."

"I am so sorry to report that Jesse has tested positive for Covid today. He will have to isolate now in Los Angeles forcing us to postpone the last three shows of the tour," Young's wife and manager, Connie Darden Young, confirmed the postponements in a statement. "Jesse's symptoms are mild and he is doing well and hopes to reschedule soon...Jesse regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

The affected shows included a July 22 appearance in Santa Cruz, California, a July 30 show in San Juan Capistrano, California, and a July 31 stop in Solana Beach, California. All three shows have been postponed and have yet to be rescheduled. Young has one other confirmed concert on his schedule, a Sept. 30 show in Lincoln, California. Given how far out that show is scheduled, it has not been postponed. It is expected that the individual venues will announce rescheduled dates at a later time.

News of Young's diagnosis was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes. Replying to the initial announcement, one fan wrote, "I'm very glad you're taking the time to heal. Be well," with another person adding, "Get well soon! You have to listen to your body and rest, rest, rest." A third fan commented, "Jessie, Sending healing thoughts, and hope you're feeling just fine in no time." Another person wrote, "Take it easy and rest. Praying for a quick recovery for you!"

At this time, further details regarding Young's condition are unclear. His official Facebook page has continued to share new posts in the days since announcing his diagnosis, with the most recent post coming Monday night when the account reshared a post from Jazzie Young. When resharing the post, Young's account seemed to indicate the musician, who turned 80 in November, was still recovering, writing, "stay well you all. We'll be back."