Low Cancels Tour Dates Amidst Mimi Parker's Cancer Treatment

The band Low canceled upcoming tour dates in Europe while drummer Mimi Parker receives treatment for cancer. Parker revealed in January that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Parker and her husband, guitarist Alan Sparhawk, co-founded the band in 1993 and they released their 13th album last year.

On Monday, Parker and Sparhawk announced they would have to cancel shows planned for Wales, England, Scotland, and Scandanavia this month. "As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer," the statement reads. "Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water is Life Festival in Duluth on September 4."

The duo went on to apologize for any inconvenience the cancelations may cause fans. "We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all," the statement concluded. "Thank you. Peace."

In January, Parker told the public radio show Sheroes she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020, but declined to comment further about her condition, reports the Star Tribune. The group toured, as usual, earlier this year, including venues in the Midwest. They also performed at Rock the Garden and the Pitchfork Music Festival and spent the spring touring Europe.

Low's fall tour of the U.S. starts on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles. They are also performing several dates with Death Cab for Cutie through Oct. 14. They also have plans for another European tour in November and have dates scheduled for March and April 2023.

Low was founded in Duluth, Minnesota, and released its debut album I Could Live in Hope in 1994. The group toured for the first time as a duo last year to support their latest album Hey What. Although the band hasn't found much mainstream commercial success, they have an ardent fanbase and their songs have been featured in TV shows. "Especially Me" was included in an Orange is the New Black Season 5 episode, while "Dancing and Blood" was used in a 13 Reasons Why Season 3 episode. Hey What earned a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.