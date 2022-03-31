Rapper Ksoo Accused of Murdering Two Men

A Jacksonville, Florida, grand jury indicted Hakeem Robinson, a rapper who performs as Ksoo, in the deaths of two men. Robinson allegedly killed the two men in separate gang-related shootings, police said. The rapper’s brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., was also indicted for first-degree murder, and their father, Abdul Robison Sr., was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Robinson was indicted for first-degree murder on March 24, reports First Coast News. He allegedly killed Adrian “Bibby” Gainer in February 2019 and Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick in January 2020. He has been in a Duval County jail since September 2020, after police arrested Robinson in the shooting of McCormick.

After Robinson was arrested, a record company offered to pay for his bond. However, while he was still in jail, Robinson was charged with the murder of Gainer. He allegedly shot Gainer at an apartment complex, police said. Four days before the indictment, Cinematic Music Group CEO Jonny Shipes told a county judge he wanted to post Robinson’s bond.

In October 2021, News4Jax reported that Robinson was among several Jacksonville rappers whose lyrics referenced real murders. Gainer was mentioned by his nickname “Bibby” in “Who I Smoke,” a music video with members of the group ATK, which Robinson was affiliated with. Robison’s song “Ksoo B—” also mentions Gainer. “N— never play with Ksoo. Smoke Durk and Bibby to the face though,” Robinson raps in the song.

“He was [a] joy. All he did was laugh and dance,” Gainer’s mother, Elizabeth Gainer, told News4Jax. “Nobody can do anything worse to me than killing my child.” Gainer was 16.

One of Robinson’s attorneys, Christopher DeCoste, has said his client is innocent. A suspect was seen on dash-camera footage fleeing from McCormick’s death and DeCoste insists this person cannot be Robinson because the person is too small. “He physically cannot be the shooter,” DeCoste wrote in a December Instagram post, reports News4Jax. “In no way do we discount the pain caused to those that loved the man that was murdered. But people also love Ksoo, and his life is in jeopardy because of egos and politics, not reliable evidence.”

Robinson also made local headlines in September 2019 when he released an album cover featuring Jacksonville murder victims, reports News4Jax. The cover included an image of Zion Brown, who was shot and killed in a 2017 triple shooting. The rapper was not linked to any of the victims on the cover.