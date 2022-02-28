Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Shooting in Houston

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, born LePreston Porter, died in Houston Saturday after succumbing to his wounds from a shooting. Porter was identified as the man shot in the neck in a ditch on Friday. The rapper was 36.

Houston police responded to a shooting along England Street around 2 a.m. after receiving a notification from the Shotspotter Program that detects gunshots in the city, reports KTRK. While police were on their way to the scene, they began receiving other reports of shots fired. The victim was found shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch, police said. Police performed CPR at the scene, and the victim was rushed to the hospital. A neighbor told police they caught the incident on camera.

The victim was later identified as Porter, KTRK reported. Police said he died from his injuries Sunday. Police also said a woman told them it was her vehicle Porter was found near. Her vehicle ended up in the ditch and people approached to help her. She claims Porter arrived and pointed a gun at her. The woman told police she fled the scene and heard a gunshot.

Porter’s fiance Krystal Meredith told KTRK the rapper was the victim of the shooting. They met in New Orleans and moved to Houston three years ago. She does not believe he had any enemies and is not sure who shot him. They have a 3-year-old child together. Porter is survived by four other children as well.

Porter was born and raised in North Memphis, reports the Commercial Appeal. He was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. His first single on the label, “Yayo,” was a big hit in 2014, charting on Billboard’s Top 20. His EP Go Mode was also a success, but his music career slowed in recent years. According to his Instagram page, he was preparing to make a comeback and released the single “Respect” in late January. His Instagram page has since become a place for fans and his colleagues to share their condolences after his family confirmed his death this weekend. “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever,” his family wrote.

Porter is the second rapper with Memphis ties killed in recent months. In November, Young Dolph was killed in Memphis. In January, the U.S. Marshals Service said two men were arrested in connection with the performer’s murder.