MTV Reality Alum Arrested on Assault Charge: Latest on Dylan Dilinjah

Making the Band 2 star Dylan Dilinjah had a history of being a problem child on the rap competition series. And his latest arrest may prove he hasn’t changed.

While his former boss Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits trial for his upcoming sex trafficking and racketeering case, the former Bad Boy artist is also in trouble with the law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hot New Hip Hop reports authorities reportedly arrested the former Da Band member from the second iteration of his MTV Making The Band reality TV show, Dylan Dilinjah for an alleged altercation with another man named Paul Joseph Galullo on Thursday (April 3) in Wake County, North Carolina.

The Caribbean rapper is accused of purposely slapped Galullo at least twice in the face with an open hand. Dilinjah was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor offense of assault. He reportedly posted a $500 bond and left prison the same day. His next court date is on July 1.

Dilinjah was one of five rappers and one singer to make up the hip hop band. Their only album, Too Hot For T.V., was released in 2003 and spawned two hit singles – “Bad Boy This, Bad Boy That” and “Tonight.” The album was certified gold, hitting the 500,000 copies mark.

Out of the 18 tracks, Dilinjah appeared on five. He was notoriously late for studio time, deemed difficult to work with, and often missed live shows. He was the first of the band members to be fired by Diddy.

Dave Chappele famously made fun of Dilinjah on his sketch comedy show. The sketch is one of the most popular out of the series run.