Prince Grammy Tribute: Foo Fighters' 'Darling Nikki' Covers Draws Mixed Response

On Tuesday, which marked the fourth anniversary of Prince's death, CBS paid tribute to the late musician with Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince. The special featured a variety of musical acts performing covers of some of Prince's most well-known tracks. In addition to singers such as John Legend and St. Vincent taking to the stage for the tribute, the Foo Fighters also paid tribute to Prince with their rendition of "Darling Nikki." While the band rocked out onstage and brought plenty of energy to boot, some viewers weren't exactly fond of their Prince cover.

In addition to the Foo Fighters, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince also featured appearances by H.E.R., Usher, Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, and many more. The special was hosted by Maya Rudolph, who was also set to perform alongside her Prince tribute band, Princess. While the event aired on Tuesday night, it was actually pre-recorded months prior. It was reportedly filmed two days after the Grammy Awards took place on Jan. 26. Months after they filmed the special, viewers were finally able to watch acts such as the Foo Fighters cover some of Prince's classic songs.

Based on the reactions from those online, there were some individuals who didn't exactly jive with the Foo Fighters performance. Still, the band did get praise from the fans who appreciated their rocking take on "Darling Nikki"