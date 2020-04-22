Prince Grammy Tribute: Maya Rudolph's Coat Draws Some Big Reactions

Maya Rudolph had the honor of being the first out onto the stage of the Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince special event. The actress didn't waste anytime turning heads as she quickly drew a major reaction across social media for her attire.

As for the main event, It was four years to the day that the legendary singer lost his life. The event that was seen on television on Tuesday actually took place two days after the 62nd Grammy Awards that were held on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, shared a message about the impact Prince had on the industry, calling him "indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time."

"With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character," she explained, per E! News. "He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-Grammy’s special.”

Regarding the opening spot, the Bridesmaids actress sported a very fitting purple jacket that quickly stole the spotlight. Rudolph introduced the night's first performers, H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. Together, they paid tribute in a grand way, performing one of Prince's most well-known tracks, "Let's Go Crazy." Later in the evening, other notable performers included John Legend, Usher, Sheila E., Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, and Juanes, who drew some reactions for his gloves.

Our host @MayaRudolph wants YOU to go crazy! Are you ready? 💜 #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/PSOuAlceZS — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 22, 2020

Here are some of the best comments that rolled in pertaining to Rudolph's get-up.