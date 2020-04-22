Prince Grammy Tribute: Shelia E. Shines and Twitter Is Loving Her
CBS' tribute to Prince got off to a crazy start. On Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Prince's passing, the network aired Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, which features a slew of famous guests joining forces to honor the late musician. The special, which is hosted by Maya Rudolph, started off, naturally, with a performance of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" from H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. But, the part of the opening act that got the most attention from fans online was the fact that Sheila E., a famous percussionist and former collaborator of Prince's, played the drums during it.
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince features multiple musicians coming together to honor the late singer. The special, which has been pre-recorded, features John Legend, Miguel, Common, the Foo Fighters, and many others singing some of Prince's classics. Additionally, Rudolph isn't just hosting the special, she's set to perform alongside her Prince tribute band, Princess. Throughout the special, and particularly during the opening act, viewers took notice of the fact that Sheila E. lent her talents by playing the drums while she rocked out with the musical guests.
In fact, many users on Twitter took notice of the fact that Sheila E. was a major part of Prince's tribute special. For many fans, her inclusion in the tribute just added another meaningful layer to special given the fact that the two musicians enjoyed a close relationship over the years.
Rocking It Out
GO GO GO @SheilaEdrummer #Prince @CBS #iwoulddie4u— Cindy Durnan (@cindur1) April 22, 2020
Loving It
YES SHEILA E!!!!!!#Prince #LetsGoCrazy #GRAMMYSalutePrince #Prince4Ever— PinkLily-LIV😉🌺🌸💮 (@PinkLily36) April 22, 2020
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
She's Doing Great
Sheila E looks great #Prince— PSue (@attypsue) April 22, 2020
On Fire
Sheila E is still 🔥🔥🔥 #Prince— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) April 22, 2020
A Loyal Friend
Sheila E loyal af. She’s at every. single. Prince related event #LetsGoCrazy #grammytribute #Prince— Diamond💎 (@RissaJ___) April 22, 2020
Here For It
Sheila gonna be on stage all night? I’m 100000% here for that. #prince #grammysalutePrince— Killmonger Was Right! 🙅🏾♂️🦁👑 (@HeirToThePrince) April 22, 2020
A Fantastic Start To The Night
Grammy Salute to Prince starting off HOT with Gary Clark and H.E.R shredding it on guitar and Sheila banging it out on the drums #Prince— zach barber (@Takerkid27) April 22, 2020