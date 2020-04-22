Prince Grammy Tribute: Shelia E. Shines and Twitter Is Loving Her

CBS' tribute to Prince got off to a crazy start. On Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Prince's passing, the network aired Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, which features a slew of famous guests joining forces to honor the late musician. The special, which is hosted by Maya Rudolph, started off, naturally, with a performance of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" from H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. But, the part of the opening act that got the most attention from fans online was the fact that Sheila E., a famous percussionist and former collaborator of Prince's, played the drums during it.

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince features multiple musicians coming together to honor the late singer. The special, which has been pre-recorded, features John Legend, Miguel, Common, the Foo Fighters, and many others singing some of Prince's classics. Additionally, Rudolph isn't just hosting the special, she's set to perform alongside her Prince tribute band, Princess. Throughout the special, and particularly during the opening act, viewers took notice of the fact that Sheila E. lent her talents by playing the drums while she rocked out with the musical guests.

In fact, many users on Twitter took notice of the fact that Sheila E. was a major part of Prince's tribute special. For many fans, her inclusion in the tribute just added another meaningful layer to special given the fact that the two musicians enjoyed a close relationship over the years.