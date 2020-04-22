Prince Grammy Tribute: Miguel's Gloves and Dance Moves Raise Eyebrows

Miguel took part in the CBS special Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, and his performance had people talking. The star-studded special was recorded back on Jan. 28 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, a couple months before the U.S. began widespread safer at home orders. As a result, all the performers where live and in-person for a packed crowd. This included Miguel, who gave an electrifying performance of "I Would Die 4 U," which Prince recorded with The Revolution for the 1984's Purple Rain.

While his performance was a clear hit with the studio audience and earned praise for his vocal abilities, viewers on Twitter keyed in on two surface-level deatils: his outfit and dance moves. His all-white ensemble, which included gloves, raised some eyebrows, and his wild, church-ready dance moves while belting out the classic song drew a chuckle or two from those at home. Scroll through to see the outfit and movies in question, as well as what some Twitter users had to say about Miguel's segment.