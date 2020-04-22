Prince Grammy Tribute: Miguel's Gloves and Dance Moves Raise Eyebrows

By John Connor Coulston

Miguel took part in the CBS special Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, and his performance had people talking. The star-studded special was recorded back on Jan. 28 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, a couple months before the U.S. began widespread safer at home orders. As a result, all the performers where live and in-person for a packed crowd. This included Miguel, who gave an electrifying performance of "I Would Die 4 U," which Prince recorded with The Revolution for the 1984's Purple Rain.

While his performance was a clear hit with the studio audience and earned praise for his vocal abilities, viewers on Twitter keyed in on two surface-level deatils: his outfit and dance moves. His all-white ensemble, which included gloves, raised some eyebrows, and his wild, church-ready dance moves while belting out the classic song drew a chuckle or two from those at home. Scroll through to see the outfit and movies in question, as well as what some Twitter users had to say about Miguel's segment.

Start the Conversation

of