Prince Grammy Tribute: Miguel's Gloves and Dance Moves Raise Eyebrows
Miguel took part in the CBS special Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, and his performance had people talking. The star-studded special was recorded back on Jan. 28 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, a couple months before the U.S. began widespread safer at home orders. As a result, all the performers where live and in-person for a packed crowd. This included Miguel, who gave an electrifying performance of "I Would Die 4 U," which Prince recorded with The Revolution for the 1984's Purple Rain.
While his performance was a clear hit with the studio audience and earned praise for his vocal abilities, viewers on Twitter keyed in on two surface-level deatils: his outfit and dance moves. His all-white ensemble, which included gloves, raised some eyebrows, and his wild, church-ready dance moves while belting out the classic song drew a chuckle or two from those at home. Scroll through to see the outfit and movies in question, as well as what some Twitter users had to say about Miguel's segment.
Amazing! We need those dance moves and outfit @Miguel #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/HCYiD4vyGk— CBS (@CBS) April 22, 2020
Loving Miguel’s vocals but this all white and gloves is giving me gospel mime vibes. #grammystributetoPrince— Nika (@EatLaughCreate) April 22, 2020
Miguel is channeling Prince. If Prince were an out of work mime.— Somebody’s Somebody (@onlychyld) April 22, 2020
Miguel looks dancing like a church mime #princetribute pic.twitter.com/WHrMeqnWWS— JLS (@seminole4life) April 22, 2020
come on miguel in white gloves!— FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS (@bxnstxvxns) April 22, 2020
Come through @Miguel with the pre-COVID gloves. #GrammySalutePrince— Mica Powers (@Mica4Life) April 22, 2020
Miguel and his interpretive praise dance tho... #PrinceTribute— I Punch Throats (@Ja_capitalL_esa) April 22, 2020
What in the interpretive dance hell is Miguel doing? "I Would Die 4 U" is perfect for him though! #GRAMMYSalutePrince— The Amandalorian (@RATEDAR) April 22, 2020