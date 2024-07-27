Power Goes out During 'American Idol' Alums' Concert

Some American Idol alums found themselves in a very dark situation during a recent concert. According to TMZ, Season 22 top 10 finalists Jack Blocker, McKenna Breinholt, Kaibrienne, Mia Matthews, and Kayko performed at Nashville's Franklin Summer Bash. While everyone was having a good time, a storm decided to come by towards the end of the set, which caused a lightning strike to hit a transformer and caused the power to go out.

The power outage occurred while Breinholt was performing, and although it did make her stop singing for just a second, she ended up finishing her song in the dark as fans held up flashlights on their phones. A video captured by a fan shows the exact moment that Breinholt's performance went from piano to acapella, as the audience sang along with her and cheering throughout the remainder of the song. Blocker also had to perform in the flashlight-lit venue for his entire 40-minute set, but he was accompanied by his guitar and adoring fans.

That's not all. In addition to performing during a blackout, some of the artists also talked with fans at the end of the show, signing autographs and taking pictures. Even though the concert didn't go as planned, as it was definitely out of everyone's control, it sounds like they made the most of it. Plus, it turned into a pretty intimate concert and meet and greet, which makes it even better.

Storms have gotten in the way of concerts before, and even though it has canceled some in the past, the show must go on for others. In May, Hozier had to cancel a concert due to weather conditions and flooding in Houston, saying that the safety of fans was "paramount." Last November, Taylor Swift had to reschedule a concert last minute because of the "weather being so truly chaotic," but the singer is known for doing rain shows if it's not hazardous.

It's nice that the weather didn't get too severe for the Idol concert and produced plenty of memorable moments that no one at that festival will ever forget. Not only did it bring the fans closer together with the artists, but the artists performing were as professional as ever. This likely won't be the only unplanned moment at a concert they'll have to deal with, and they handled it flawlessly.