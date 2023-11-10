Taylor Swift Forced to Cancel Concert Last Minute Due to 'Chaotic' Weather

Swift's second show in Buenos Aires due to take place tonight had to be rescheduled to Sunday because of "the weather being so truly chaotic."

Just one show into the South American leg of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has already had to reschedule a concert. The superstar kicked off the first of three consecutive shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina yesterday at Estadio River Plate Stadium. However, due to weather, tonight's show has been moved to Sunday. The Grammy winner usually welcomes rain shows, even doing a concert fully in the downpour in Nashville in May after a four-hour delay and wrapping up the show after 1:30 a.m. Instead, Swift took to Twitter to tell her followers that the rain won this round.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift shared. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

According to Deadline, weather forecasts predict that Argentina's capital city could be getting at least two inches of rain and 40 mph winds. One video floating around on Twitter taken from the stadium shows the stage and surrounding floor getting pretty flooded. So, while it's definitely a disappointment for all of the Argentinian fans and those who flew out, the right decision was made. Taylor Swift rarely ever cancels or reschedules a show, and safety takes top priority.

After Argentina, Swift will be jetting off to Brazil to perform in Rio De Janeiro before Thanksgiving and São Paulo after Thanksgiving, which will end The Eras Tour for 2023. The singer will be picking the tour back up in February, performing at more international dates through the summer. She will be bringing it back to North America next fall for the U.S. and Canada. Sabrina Carpenter is currently opening up for her, with Paramore and Gracie Abrams set to take over at different times throughout later in 2024.

Reportedly, Travis Kelce landed in Argentina yesterday, so with an open schedule tonight, Swift will likely be spending some much-needed time with him. Grammy nominations for the 2024 awards were also announced earlier today, with Swift being nominated for six awards. So the two might also be celebrating the happy occasion. Swift will be back at Estadio River Plat Stadium tomorrow before ending the Buenos Aires portion of the leg on Sunday with the rescheduled show, hopefully with a lot less rain.