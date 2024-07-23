"It's weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life," confessed pop star Jessie J as she unveiled her recent diagnoses of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The 36-year-old British singer-songwriter, known for her chart-topping hits like "Price Tag" and "Do It Like A Dude," shared this personal information through an Instagram post, shedding light on her process of self-discovery and mental health awareness.

The artist, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, revealed that she received these diagnoses approximately three months ago. Jessie J added that while she had always sensed she was "a little different," it wasn't until recently that she gained a clearer understanding of her neurodivergent traits. The singer attributes this newfound awareness partly to the experience of becoming a mother.

Jessie J welcomed her first child, a son named Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in May 2023 with her partner Chanan Safir Colman. She noted that the challenges and joys of parenthood had "exposed" her conditions "a lot more," providing both comfort and, at times, overwhelming emotions. She elaborated, "Having a baby has let's say ... exposed it a lot more, which was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary."

In her message, the pop star touched on the often misunderstood nature of ADHD and OCD. She emphasized that ADHD exists on a "wide spectrum" and, from her perspective, can be viewed as a "superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right people around you that can navigate it with you."

The "Domino" singer's disclosure has prompted conversations about the importance of mental health awareness and the impact of diagnosis on self-understanding. Jessie J shared, "It's made me re think about my whole life. The way I've been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love."

The artist's openness has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Singers, such as Paloma Faith, who commented, "Im ADHD too it's a superpower you are doing well out of it !" and Becky Hill, who shared, "i was diagnosed last year, think i'm also suspected autistic too," have shared their own experiences with ADHD.

Jessie J's revelation joins a growing list of high-profile individuals who have spoken openly about their mental health diagnoses. Celebrities such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, filmmaker Greta Gerwig, and actress Emma Watson have previously discussed their experiences with ADHD. Similarly, stars like Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, and Camila Cabello have shared their journeys with OCD, helping to lessen the stigma surrounding these conditions.

In sharing her diagnosis, the singer has demonstrated social media's potential for healing and connection. Jessie J expressed, "If there is one thing social media has given me, it's the chance to relate, connect and heal with strangers that have kinds hearts and are going through a similar thing."

In her message, Jessie J also addressed the reactions that accompanied her mental health disclosure. She noted, "In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was, 'Yeah I mean we knew that' (which I'm sure some of you are doing right now) and of course I knew to some extent."

She shared, "It has made me love myself even more. I'm hugging 11-year-old me. Who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1,000 lists to not feel like life will crumble."

As Jessie J continues to navigate her career and personal life, her story contributes to the broader conversation about mental health in the public eye. She concluded her message with an inspiring statement: "Here's to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way. Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves."