Pink Releases New Music Video Starring Channing Tatum and His Killer Dance Moves

Pink officially released the music video for her song “Beautiful Trauma” on Tuesday, and the ’50s-inspired clip gets an extra boost of star power from Pink‘s co-star, Channing Tatum.

The clip starts with Pink as a housewife, cleaning the house and making Tatum breakfast before swallowing some pills. The pair then gets their dance on, drinking and having a cross-dressing moment before having a Fifty Shades moment that puts Pink in control.

The whole video is brightly colored and hilarious, showing off the skill of both Pink and Tatum as the play their roles. The singer has previously displayed her dance talent in dozens of live performances, and Tatum starred in the dance flick Step Up, as well as Magic Mike and its sequel, as well as plenty of other excellent moments in pop culture.

The end of the clip even features a bloopers reel for the Nick Florez and RJ Durell-directed video.

Pink previously performed the song during the American Music Awards on Sunday night while rappelling down the side of the JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, further cementing her place as one of pop’s premier vocalists.

