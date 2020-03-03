Ozzy Osbourne Vows to Return to Stage in Emotional Interview With Piers Morgan: ‘I’m Determined’

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly “determined” to get back on stage, in spite of his recent tour cancellation. The Black Sabbath frontman canceled his 2020 No More Tours 2 tour last month to undergo a slew of medical treatments, including procedures for his Parkinson’s Disease. Nevertheless, he thinks he will be healthy enough to perform again some day.

“The best medication I can get is being back in front of an audience,” Osbourne said on Good Morning Britain this weekend.

It was not just for him, either, as Osbourne explained he feels an immense sense of obligation to his fans.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne tells Piers Morgan nothing will stop him returning to the stage after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. ‘The best medication I can get is being back in front of an audience.’ ‘It’s breaking my heart to be honest.’#GMB #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/gInRtT0qRz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2020

“It’s breaking my heart to be honest,” he said.

Osbourne had a bit of a career comeback last year, with his triumphant performance alongside Post Malone at the American Music Awards and the promise of new music on the way. His new tour was meant to coincide with the release of his new album, Ordinary Man, which came out in January.

However, the other shoe had to drop when Osbourne revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Shortly after that, he announced that the No More Tours 2 tour was canceled “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s— year,” Osbourne said in a statement on his website. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he continued. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Fans were heartbroken about the cancellation, as it was the second time Osbourne had put off plans for a tour. Many of the ticketholders had actually bought them for his 2019 tour, which was postponed. This time around, it was canceled instead.

Fans who bought tickets to the tour could seek a refund, and Osbourne’s site directed them to the correct place. However, they were warned that the tickets would not be honored if Osbourne schedules another tour somewhere down the road.

Osbourne’s new album, Ordinary Man, is available now wherever music is sold.