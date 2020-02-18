Ozzy Osbourne Fans Devastated After Rocker Cancels 2020 Tour to Undergo Medical Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne fans were devastated to learn that the singer's entire 2020 tour has been canceled. On Monday, Osbourne announced that his No More Tours 2 tour was canceled as he seeks medical treatment. Aside from missing the long-awaited concerts, fans were worried about Osbourne's health.

Osbourne revealed just last month that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, so his absence from the tour circuit is not exactly a surprise. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with medical issues for decades, but only recently have they seriously impeded on his work.

Osbourne's rep released a statement saying that the No More Tours 2 tour was canceled "to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."

Osbourne had already postponed his entire 2019 tour schedule as well, and other shows have been rescheduled again and again. After his triumphant performance at the 2019 AMAs and the upcoming release of his new album, Ordinary Man, many believed this was the time he would finally get back on the road in earnest.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a s— year," Osbourne said in a statement on his website. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans," he continued. "I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Fans can reportedly seek a refund at the point of purchase if they already have tickets, but the tickets will not be honored otherwise even if the tour is rescheduled at a later time. Ordinary Man will be available everywhere on Friday.

Here is what fans are saying about Osbourne's canceled tour.