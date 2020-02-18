Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour to Undergo Medical Treatment

While Ozzy Osbourne hoped he could complete a U.S. tour this year, his representative announced Monday he was forced to cancel his entire No Moe Tours 2 tour. The singer will head back to Europe after he finishes promoting his new album, Ordinary Man, to seek further medical treatments. Osbourne revealed he is was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease last month.

The former Black Sabbath singer's rep said the tour was cancelled "to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."

The 71-year-old Osbourne was previously forced to postpone his entire 2019 tour. Since these shows have already been postponed and rescheduled multiple times, Osbourne's team decided to cancel the entire tour so fans can make other plans.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a s— year," Osbourne said in a statement to Variety. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans," the singer continued. "I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase and fans will be fully refunded. Osbourne's team said fans who bought tickets for the tour will get fist access to tickets for the next one.

Ordinary Man will be released on Friday. The record includes contributions from Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Elton John, Tom Morello, Slash and Andrew Watt.

In January, Osbourne, wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack Osboune and Kelly Osbourne went public with Osbourne's Parkinson's Disease diagnosis on Good Morning America. A week later, Osbourne and Sharon presented an award at the Grammys.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Osbourne revealed he has been dealing with the condition since 2003. In the same interview, he hinted that he did not want to tour again until he was completely ready.

"It's been a pretty incredible, interesting career. People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this," he said. "When? I don't know. I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready."

While on GMA, Osbourne was asked why he finally was coming forward after keeping his diagnosis a secret fo so long.

"I'm no good with secrets," he said. "I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?

