Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne for New Music Following Singer's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Throughout his career, Jason Momoa has taken on a number of roles, from Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones to the eponymous savior of the seven seas in Aquaman. Now, he's taken on another menacing character: the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

For a commercial promoting Osbourne's new single, "Scary Little Green Men" from his latest album, Ordinary Man, a figure shrouded in a cloak walks slowly down a hallway toward a microphone. As he approaches it, he pulls back the hood to reveal it's not Osbourne at all, but Momoa, who proceeds to lipsync an excerpt from the tune, complete with all his rock and roll pantomiming.

You can check out the teaser below.

The clip, which premiered on YouTube last week, came within days of Osbourne's recent confession about how he's handled his recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He was also forced to postpone a number of dates on No More Tours 2 back in April of last year when he needed to have emergency surgery.

"I'm in unbelievable pain 24/7," Osbourne told The Sun last Wednesday. "I remember it like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, 'Well Ozzy, you've f-ing done it now.' I have to take all these painkillers but I'm dying for all the opiate stuff I can't have."

"I have to be helped to change, to have a bath," Osbourne added. "It's just f— awkward, you know?"

The metal icon also said that he had initially planned to tour in support of Ordinary Man, though the pain he's suffering from made that all but impossible.

Osbourne was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2003 but only made the news public back in January.

"[I'm not] dying from Parkinson's, I've been working with it most of my life," Osbourne told The Los Angeles Times. "I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

Meanwhile, Momoa was one of the many celebrities who weighed in on the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The actor shared a photo of Bryant and his daughter, and in the caption wrote: "All our prayers and aloha to the Bryant ohana, Life is so fragile. Share aloha."