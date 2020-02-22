Ozzy Osbourne Admits He's in 'Unbelievable Pain' From Medical Issues Amid Parkinson's Diagnosis

Singer Ozzy Osbourne said he is "unbelievable pain" thanks to his mounting medical issues, including his battle with Parkinson's Disease. Osbourne's blunt admission came in a new interview with The Sun, following his decision to cancel his 2020 tour. The "Crazy Train" singer planned to tour to support his new album, Ordinary Man, but his health issues forced him to stay home.

"I'm in unbelievable pain 24/7," Osboune told The Sun Wednesday. "I remember it like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, 'Well Ozzy, you've f— done it now.' I have to take all these painkillers but I'm dying for all the opiate stuff I can't have."

Osbourne said his nurse keeps the medication with he at all times so he only takes the medication his doctors prescribed.

"I have to be helped to change, to have a bath," Osbourne continued. "It's just f— awkward, you know?"

Osbourne's current health issues date back to early last year, when he took a fall in the middle of the night. He aggravated a neck injury he sustained after a 2003 quad bike accident. In 2003, Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, but he did not go public with the diagnosis until January.

"If I had a choice between the Parkinson's and the f— neck, I'd go for the Parkinson's. I've been laid up for a year now," Osboune, who has rarely been able to leave his Los Angeles mansion, told The Sun. "First I had an infection in my hand — that pulled me off the road — then I got pneumonia, then I had the fall, then I had surgery and here I am today. It's driving me nuts."

On Monday, Osboune announced he will not be able to go on tour again so he can "continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year," his rep said. The No More Tours 2 tour was already postponed in 2019, and Osbourne said the decision to pull the plug on the tour early was out of consideration for his fans.

"I had to pull out because I might only be able to do a couple of shows. I'll go out there when I'm ready and I'm not ready yet," Osbourne told The Sun. "The recovery has been so goddam slow. I've never been this laid up in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things. I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over, and that's it."

The singer also praised his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, whom he has been married to since 1982.

"Poor old Sharon's been a mum, a dad, everything. She works non-stop," he said. "But our relationship is better than ever. I'm so much in love with her and she's so much in love with me. She's been fantastic and she's looking really good."

In spite of all these health issues, Osbourne felt well enough to record Ordinary Man, which was released on Friday. The record includes collaborations with Elton John, Post Malone, Charlie Puth, Tom Morello and Slash.

"The album got me out of bed. Some days I'd do an hour or two, other days four or five," Osbourne recalled. "It was the best medicine I could have because it stopped me thinking about how I might end up a cripple."

