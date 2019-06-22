Mick Jagger Returns to Stage for First Rolling Stones Performance Since Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is back in action after undergoing heart surgery back in April. The Rolling Stones frontman rejoined the band as they resumed their U.S. tour on Friday, Daily Mail reported.

Jagger, 75, appeared to be back to his normal self as he performed at Soldier Field in Chicago. Prior to Friday’s performance, he had been recovering from the procedure. Daily Mail reported that he wore a leather jacket featuring a diamond checkerboard pattern and skinny jeans during the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He appeared in good spirits, according to the outlet. Jagger danced about the stage as he had in previous performances.

Thank you for a great opening show Chicago ! Photo by @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/chAvyxbKU3 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 22, 2019

Jagger hadn’t performed on stage with Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts in some time, but had been participating in rehearsals. In recent weeks he shared videos from some of those practices online, which gave fans hope that he’d be back on stage shortly.

“Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 percent after his op. He is his normal chipper and positive self,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health.”

The source continued, “His healthy eating has really helped with his recover and he’s been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying down time with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself.”

Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery not long ago. The procedure forced him to pull out of performances temporarily, though he vowed to return to the stage. In March, the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing the entire North American leg of their tour for Jagger’s “medical treatment.” The extent of his health issues was later revealed.

In early June, the Rolling Stones musician told Toronto radio station Q107 he was “feeling pretty good” after the surgery. He spoke a bit about his recovery, revealing that he’d been rehearsing and hitting the gym a bit.

“Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I got into rehearsal with the rest of the band,” he shared, according to Rolling Stone.

Jagger went on to reveal that he and The Rolling Stones were working on performing some songs they hadn’t done in a while, including “Memory Motel.” He said he and his bandmates were trying to put together performances fans would enjoy.

“We’re trying to pick some ones we haven’t done in recent years, stuff we haven’t done before,” Jagger said at the time. “Most of the time people don’t want too much unusual. People like a little bit unusual. They don’t want 100 percent unusual.”

He vowed the show would not stray too far from the songs fans love most. “Paint It, Black,” “Honky Tony Women,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” will still be performed.

“We don’t always necessarily do all of them. We sometimes drop one or two, but there’s maybe ten favorites. I don’t know how people would feel if you didn’t do any of them. I think people would say, ‘Oh, that’s a bit unfortunate, I cam to hear this,’” Jagger told the radio station. “We usually have a [fan] vote song. We usually throw a couple different things in. There might be a few.”