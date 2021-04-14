Mick Jagger Reveals He Teamed up With Dave Grohl on New Lockdown Themed Song

✖

Mick Jagger recently teamed up with Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl on a new lockdown-themed song called "Easy Sleazy." The catchy tune features the Rolling Stones frontman on rhythm guitar and vocals, with Grohl playing drums, bass, lead guitar, and handling backing vocals. Slightly more reminiscent of late '70s Buzzcocks than anything from The Foos or The Stones, "Easy Sleazy" takes on everything that's been irritating about quarantine life, including the conspiracy theories.

"Shooting the vaccine. Bill Gates is in my bloodstream. It’s mind control. The Earth is flat and cold," Jagger sings in just one verse the song, artistically commenting on anti-vaxxers, flat-earthers, and climate-change deniers. In press release comments shared by Pitchfork, Jagger said of the song, "It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism." He added, "Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him."

Grohl also issued a statement, saying, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the track, Jagger explained, "I wrote the lyrics really quickly: Just the pandemic and hopefully coming out of the pandemic; the-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel chorus. It sounded really good and I thought, 'You gotta put it out now because it’s not gonna be any good in three or six months.' I said, 'I’d love to do it with someone really great and is working from home.'

Enter: the former Nirvana drummer, who Jagger felt was perfect for bringing the song together. "I knew Dave and [Foo Fighters] just put out an album so I knew he got that out of the way. I phoned Dave up and said, 'Dave, would you be interested?' He said [puts on American accent], 'Yeah, I’m really bored!' 'You just put an album out.' 'I’m really bored! I want to do it. I want to work!' I said, 'Fine, I’ll send you the song.' It was all done quite quickly. Dave likes it ’cause it rocks hard. I like to rock hard, too, so it feels good in that way."

Regarding the outlook that "Easy Sleazy" offers regarding vaccines and anti-vaxxers, Jagger said, "Each country’s different, but I see the amount of vaccines [increasing] and having to go through all these lockdowns and changing our minds and stop-and-start. But there seems to be, now, a light at the end of the tunnel in a lot of countries." The rock icon concluded, "I could see that light, so I thought I’d write a song about all the things that you’ve experienced in lockdown and now hopefully this is going to be the beginning of a bit more freedom."