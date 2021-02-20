Metallica's Twitch Dub Due to Copyright Concern Sparks Hilarity on Social Media

A livestreamed Metallica concert was cut short this weekend when the host service Twitch dubbed over it with royalty-free music. Fans were amused by this course of events — not least of all because Metallica helped make copyright laws what they are today. The mishap spawned a whole tidal pool of memes and jokes on social media.

Metallica was hired to perform at BlizzConline, this year's live-streamed version of BlizzCon, which is a video game convention held by Blizzard Entertainment every year. The event was hosted on the video game live-streaming service Twitch, among other places, but it was only on the Twitch Gaming channel that the band was dubbed. Without warning, the stream replaced Metallica's roaring metal with gentle piano and chimes. Most agreed that this was the company's way of avoiding legal action from Metallica's record companies.

lmao blizzcon muted metallica's live virtual concert and is just playing random low-key music over the whole thing pic.twitter.com/UqKnJf24VS — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) February 19, 2021

According to a report by Euro Gamer, the livestreams on Blizzard's Twitch account and YouTube channel did not have the same interruptions. It seems like Twitch did not get the same licenses that Blizzard got to broadcast Metallica's performance, and so made the last-minute decision to cut the sound.

As many viewers were quick to point out, Metallica is at least partially responsible for these litigious concerns. The band launched some high-profile lawsuits against Napster in the early-2000s, defending themselves against early forms of internet piracy. Most agree that these lawsuits and the publicity they generated led to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) as we know it today. Still, some wondered whether Metallica's record labels would really have issued DMCA take-down notices to Twitch over this performance.

The band will never have to find out for sure, and now they have a new meme to their name.