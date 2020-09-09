Kane Brown Announces Upcoming Drive-In Event

Kane Brown is the latest country star to stage a drive-in theater event amid the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton with his own show, which will air on Sept. 26 as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series. Encore Live launched the series earlier this year as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the shows are a way for music fans to safely see some of their favorite artists perform.

Brown's show will be recorded live and will air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada. Tickets go on sale Sept. 10 at ticketmaster.com/encore- kanebrown and early bird ticket pricing is available until Sept. 20 at certain locations. Tickets admit up to six fans per car. For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Nov 4, 2018 at 10:04am PST

Brown's is the fourth drive-in show from Encore Live, which has previously treated fans to collaborations with Shelton and Metallica. "We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events," Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live," said in a statement. "We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 7300,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience."

Drive-in theaters hosting the event will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

Brown's latest release was his EP Mixtape Vol. 1, which hosts his current single "Cool Again" as well as collaborations with John Legend and Swae Lee and Khalid. The EP arrived ahead of a full album from the Georgia native, which could potentially be released later this year.