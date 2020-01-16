Metallica Donating More Than $500,000 to Australian Bushfire Relief

Metallica is using its platform to make a very generous contribution to the devastation that’s ongoing in Australia. The heavy metal band have made a pledge to donate $500,000 towards relief efforts for the bushfires that are hammering the area.

About 18 million acres have been destroyed due to the fires that have been ongoing for months. The damage doesn’t stop there, as whole towns have been rocked with a reported 25 lives reportedly lost during the tragedy and upwards of one billion animals and one-third of the koala population in New South Wales. Along with Metallica, other notable celebrities who have provided donations are Elton John, who spotted the relief $1 million, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who together put up $500,000.

With their donation, the band issued a statement about the events that are going on.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking,” the band said in a statement. “Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

“NSW RFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires,” Metallica continued. “CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization, which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.”

During the 2020 Golden Globes, Russell Crowe made it a point to bring attention to all that is going on in his home. He was unable to accept his award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for his part in The Loudest Voice as he remained in Australia with his family.

In message read by Jennifer Aniston, he spoke on the importance of climate change.

“Make no mistake,” his message began. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique amazing place it is, that way we all have a future.”