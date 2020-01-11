Neil Peart: Metallica Members Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich Pay Tribute to the Rush ‘Master’ After His Death at 67

Metallica members Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died on Tuesday at age 67. Peart died after a long battle with brain cancer. Representatives for Peart’s family and the band confirmed Peart’s death on Friday.

“RIP to a master,” Hammett wrote on Twitter, along with a broken heart emoji and a link to Rolling Stone.

Ulrich posted a longer statement on Instagram, reflecting on Peart’s influence on his own work as a drummer.

“Thank you Neil,” Ulrich wrote, alongside a photo of Peart. “Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead… Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace.”

Hammett, Metallica‘s lead guitarist, commented on Ultrich’s post, adding two horns sign hand emojis and a black heart emoji.

The band also paid tribute to Peart collectively by posting a video of themselves performing a Rush song on Twitter. “Rest in peace, Neil,” the group added.

Aside from Rush’s influence on Metallica, the group has an interesting connection. In 2015, Rush bassist Geddy Lee confirmed a rumor he almost produced Metallica’s 1986 album Master of Puppets.

“It’s sort of true,” Lee told Noisey in 2015. “There was some discussion with Lars, back in the day, about working with them. This was before Master of Puppets came out, I think? There was talk, you know.”

“I was friends with their management and I met Lars back in England,” Lee continued. “I remember going to see them here in Toronto when they played at the Masonic Temple. That’s when the original bass player was still happening. You know, before that tragedy. And, you know, we talked about it and I liked their band a lot at that time. But it just never came together.”

Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, Peart family spokesperson Elliot Mintz told Rolling Stone. Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson also confirmed the sad news in a statement.

“We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time,” the surviving members of Rush said. “Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name. Rest in peace, brother.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate