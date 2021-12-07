Metal Singer Mark Whelan Diagnosed With Leukemia

Metal singer Mark Whelan, from Massachusetts headbangers Fuming Mouth, has announced that he was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. On Monday, Whelan took to the band’s social media pages to announce the unfortunate news, while sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed throwing up the metal horns hand gesture. He explained that AML is “a type of cancer that is treatable,” and revealed that he has already begun treatments. Whelan’s partner, Selena Gavin, started a GoFundMe to help with expenses during Whelan’s treatment and recovery, and the campaign has already surpassed its original goal of raising $50,000. The new goal is $80,000, with a current donation amount of $52,948.

Gavin also went into detail on Whelan’s diagnosis, writing, “On November 19 2021, Mark was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This diagnosis came as a shock after a week long stay at Milford Regional Medical Center. Mark has since been transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, near Fenway in Boston, where he began induction chemotherapy treatment on November 26 2021. This is just the beginning of Mark’s fight against AML.” She added, “He will require extensive treatment in the upcoming months while he is hospitalized.”

Hi everyone, I was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago. I have acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A type of cancer that is treatable. We’ve already begun treatment and are working to beat this every day. It will surely be a hard road but I’m ready to face it. pic.twitter.com/cbvkda1I4j — Fuming Mouth (@FumingMouth) December 6, 2021

Clarifying the circumstances, Gavin explained, “Mark is currently on state healthcare and much of what he will endure for treatment will not be covered by insurance. We are asking for donations to help lessen the massive financial blow of this incredibly devastating news. These funds will be directly withdrawn to Mark and will be used to pay for his medical bills. Anything counts and is deeply appreciated. It is highly unlikely that the goal amount will cover all of his medical bills, so any donation is welcome.”

Finally, Gavin shared, “Mark’s treatment will include a bone marrow transplant. This is a procedure that depends on the availability of donors. If you’re able, please consider joining the bone marrow donor registry. It’s free and can help save someone’s life.”

Whelan founded Fuming Mouth in 2013, and that same year the band released their first demo. The band put out a new song in 2016, “Sword and Scale,” and then eventually released their debut album, The Grand Descent, in 2019. The album was met with critical acclaim and led to shows with bands such as Integrity and The Acacia Strain. In 2020, Fuming Mouth put out a short EP, titled Beyond the Tomb, and dropped a double single, “They Take What They Please/Devolve,” in September 2021.