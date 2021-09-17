Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Gives Cancer Update After Finishing Fifth Round of Chemotherapy

Mark Hoppus is staying optimistic following his fifth round of chemotherapy. The Blink-182 frontman, 49, was diagnosed earlier this year with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and revealed Wednesday on social media that he was waiting eagerly to see if another round of chemo had the desired effect.

“Today I’m grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment,” Hoppus wrote on Twitter. “Normally I’d be going in today. ‘Normally.’ Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal.” He added that on Sept. 29, he will undergo a scan “and will not if it worked,” adding a grimacing emoji and prayer hands.

https://twitter.com/markhoppus/status/1438310532373643269?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hoppus first shared his cancer diagnosis with the public in late June, saying in a Twitch stream the following month that his blood was “trying to kill me.” He explained, “My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage 4-A.”

Hoppus noted that this is the same exact kind of cancer his mother was diagnosed with and beat, saying that they’ve been able to talk about their experiences and “bond with her quite a bit.” In July, the musician revealed his latest tests showed progress in his condition, tweeting, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatments ahead, but it’s the best possible news. Just gonna keep fighting…”

Not long after, Hoppus shared a video of himself playing along with Blink’s song “Now Now’ on bass, which he said was the first time since he was diagnosed. The Blink-182 family has been supportive of Hoppus throughout, with Tom DeLonge previously stating, “he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.” Hoppus started his fifth round of chemotherapy in early August, writing on a photo shared to social media, “Let’s heckin go.”