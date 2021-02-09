Marilyn Manson Mocks Lana Del Rey's Weight in Alleged Leaked Texts

✖

After years of rumors, Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner, is getting hit with a wave of allegations of abuse. Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was in a relationship with Manson from 2007 (when she was 19 and he was 38) until 2010 when their engagement ended, came forward on Instagram naming Manson as her alleged abuser. Wood wrote that Manson "horrifically abused me for years" and "brainwashed" her.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent." Manson released his own statement, asserting his innocence and calling Wood's allegations "horrible distortions of reality. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," he claimed.

Wood also shared the stories of several other women who came forward with their own allegations against Manson. Since then, it's been like a dam breaking, with new accusations against Manson coming out every day. Musician Phoebe Bridgers stood in solidarity with Manson's accusers, claiming that he showed her the "rape room" in his house when she was just a teenager. Porn star Jenna Jameson revealed that Manson "fantasized about burning her alive" when they were together.

In the latest new development, actress Annie Abrams shared some text messages with Manson where he body shamed Lana Del Rey. Manson sent a photo of the "Summertime Sadness" singer, calling her "Lasagna Del Rey" and saying that he "dodged a bullet there." In another text, Manson asks Abrams to send him the mug shots of his assistant Ashley Walters and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who were involved in an accident that totaled his car.

Manson claimed that he wanted the mug shots to "make art." "Those two are in on this," he wrote Abrams about the accident. "And I can ask them personally at their home. Bit [sic] I wanted to make art of their m(ugly) shots." Abrams has been sharing about her experiences with Manson since January. "MM: you mess with my life, I mess with yours," Abrams wrote. "That was the deal, no? Rot in hell."