Phoebe Bridgers Supports Marilyn Manson’s Accusers, Claims He Has ‘Rape Room’

Musician Phoebe Bridgers claims she visited Marilyn Manson's home as a teenager where he allegedly referred to a room in the home as his "rape room." 26-year-old Bridgers voiced her support of Evan Rachel Wood and the other women speaking out against Manson. Manson has not commented on Bridgers' allegation, only addressing the public claims while maintaining his encounters with women have been consensual.

Thursday, days after Wood came forward, Bridgers shared her own experience with Manson, adding a "trigger warning." According to the SNL musical guest, she visited Manson's house with friends and was a "big fan" at the time. "He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room,' I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humor." After this, the "Kyoto" singer said she stopped being a fan of Manson's work and she stands with everyone who came forward.

The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Bridgers accused Manson's band and management of knowing about his behavior. "The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Bridgers wrote. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic."

Wood dated Manson from 2007 until they ended their engagement in 2010. The Westworld actress started speaking out about being sexually assaulted in 2016, but it was not until Monday that she accused Manson by name. She claimed the musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, of "grooming" her when she was a teenager and said he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson also allegedly brainwashed and manipulated Wood "into submission," she wrote. Other women shared their own experiences with Manson in statements to Vanity Fair Monday.

Wood has since released more claims, accusations and resources for those looking to speak out on her social media platforms. Her latest accusation involves threats over underage photos allegedly made by Manson's wife Lindsay Usich and another individual named Leslee Lane. "On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by [Leslee Lane] and [Lindsay Usich] (Brian's wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up," Wood wrote in social media.

In response to the allegations, Manson claimed his relationships were consensual and the allegations were "horrible distortions of reality." He later wrote, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

After Wood and other women came forward, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, announced it would no longer promote his latest album or release his future works. He also lost acting roles in Creepshow and American Gods. Manson's ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, said the allegations do not match her personal experience with Manson during their time together. However, she showed support for victims of abuse, urging "those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."